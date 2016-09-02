Hillary Clinton releases new plan to crack down EpiPen, other drug price hikes

Hillary Clinton announced a new plan Friday to crack down on drug companies that substantially hike the prices of prescriptions, reacting to public outcry over the 500% increase for EpiPen's lifesaving allergy treatment injector.

Clinton's proposal would fine companies that jack up prices, and would ease the way for competitors at home and abroad to offer alternatives.

"It’s time to move beyond talking about these price hikes and start acting to address them," Clinton said.

"All Americans deserve full access to the medications they need — without being burdened by excessive, unjustified costs," she said.

While acknowledging that the pharmaceutical industry is an "incredible source of American innovation and revolutionary treatments," Clinton said she is "ready to hold drug companies accountable when they try to put profits ahead of patients."

The plan comes after Mylan increased the price for a two-pack of EpiPen injectors to $608, from $94, sparking outrage from public officials and consumers.

The drug is in widespread use to deliver emergency doses for patients with allergies.

In announcing her new plan, Clinton also pointed to the 5,000% price hike on pyrimethamine, a drug from Turing Pharmaceuticals that is used to fight an AIDS-related disease.

The proposal will become part of Clinton's broader effort to lower prescription drug prices, the campaign said. Studies show prices on more than 400 drugs have jumped 1,000% in recent years.