latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

On this Labor Day, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump make competing appeals to voters in Ohio. Bernie Sanders will also campaign for Clinton Monday.

  • Donald Trump struggles to reach suburban voters in Pennsylvania and nationally
  • Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns
  • Bernie Sanders will campaign for Hillary Clinton on Monday
  • The FBI publishes a summary of its investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server
Sept. 5, 2016
5:59 a.m. Sept. 5, 2016, 5:59 a.m.

Bill Clinton chats up Beyoncé and Jay Z at Philadelphia music festival

Christine Rushton

Bill Clinton chats up Beyoncé and Jay Z at Philadelphia music festival

Bill Clinton spent his Sunday talking with Beyoncé and hanging out with music lovers at the Made in America festival  in Philadelphia. 

People snapped photos of the former president and husband of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chatting with the artists. Clinton won Pennsylvania in both of his runs for president.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
66°