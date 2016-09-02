latimes.com
Framed, Part 5 : He blamed her — but would the jury buy it?
Presidential debate moderators are chosen

The commission that sets the ground rules for presidential debates has announced the roster of moderators who will conduct the three presidential and single vice presidential debates.

Lester Holt, NBC's evening newscast anchor, will moderate the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Sept. 26 at Hofstra University in New York. ABC's Martha Raddatz and CNN's Anderson Cooper will moderate the second debate on Oct. 9 at Washington University in St. Louis. Fox News' Chris Wallace will moderate the final presidential debate on Oct. 19 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

CBS News' Elaine Quijano will moderate the vice presidential debate between Gov. Mike Pence and Sen. Tim Kaine on Oct. 4 at Longwood University in Virginia.

"These journalists bring extensive experience to the job of moderating, and understand the importance of using expanded time periods effectively," the commission said. "We are grateful for their willingness to moderate, and confident that the public will learn more about the candidates and the issues as a result."

The scheduling of the presidential debates became a source of controversy this summer when Trump accused the commission of colluding with Democrats to rig the schedule against him. The nonpartisan commission had set the schedule for the debates months in advance.

