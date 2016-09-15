TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

Sept. 15, 2016
Sept. 15, 2016

Donald Trump refuses -- again -- to answer the 'birther' question

Kurtis Lee

Donald Trump refuses -- again -- to answer the 'birther' question

(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)
(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

His running mate and senior aides have answered the question, but Donald Trump still refuses. 

Is President Obama an American citizen?

“I’ll answer that question at the right time,” Trump said in an interview with the Washington Post. “I just don’t want to answer it yet.

"I don’t talk about it anymore. The reason I don’t is because then everyone is going to be talking about it as opposed to jobs, the military, the vets, security.”

It's a recurring theme for Trump, who in 2011 became a vocal spokesman for the fringe conservative "birther" movement, raising questions in television interviews about whether the nation's first black president was actually born in Kenya.

He called on Obama to release his birth certificate — which Obama did in 2011. Many have viewed Trump's rhetoric as racially charged. 

Trump's running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, and his campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, have sought to put the issue to rest in recent days, saying that indeed Obama was born in the country. Moreover, some surrogates, such as retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson, have even suggested Trump should apologize for suggesting otherwise. 

In the Washington Post interview, Trump also looked ahead to the upcoming debates, assailing CNN's Anderson Cooper. 

"I don’t think Anderson Cooper should be a moderator because Anderson Cooper works for CNN, and over the last couple of days I’ve seen how Anderson Cooper behaves,” Trump told the Post. “He’ll be very biased, very biased. I don’t think he should be a moderator. I’ll participate, but I don’t think he should be a moderator. CNN is the Clinton News Network and Anderson Cooper, I don’t think he can be fair.”

