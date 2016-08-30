Tuesday's primary elections will show the effects of Trump and Clinton's candidacies in down-ballot races.
- Donald Trump annouced late Tuesday he's headed to Mexco for meeting with country's president
- Marco Rubio, John McCain face pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday's primaries
- Clinton continues to outpace Trump on ad spending
- What does Barry Goldwater's presidential campaign say about Trump's chances with black voters?
Donald Trump to travel to Mexico to meet with Mexican president Wednesday
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times