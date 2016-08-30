LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
Donald Trump to travel to Mexico to meet with Mexican president Wednesday

Kate Linthicum

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump will travel to Mexico on Wednesday to sit down with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, both politicians confirmed Tuesday night. 

"I have accepted the invitation of President Enrique Pena Nieto, of Mexico, and look very much forward to meeting him tomorrow," Trump said in a Tweet. 

Pena Nieto's office said in its own Tweet that the two will meet privately Wednesday. Pena Nieto's office said in a statement Tuesday that the Mexican president extended an invitation for a meeting Friday to Trump as well as his rival, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The unlikely meeting between the Mexican president and Trump, who has repeatedly railed against Mexican immigrants for bringing crime and taking jobs away from U.S. workers, comes just hours before Trump is scheduled to deliver a major policy speech on immigration in Arizona Wednesday night.

