TELEVISION
What life is like behind bars for O.J. Simpson, Prisoner 1027820
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

  • Donald Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam.
  • Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Hillary Clinton as she returns to the trail.
  • In the meantime, she's been going after Donald Trump, who now leads by 6 in the LA Times poll.
  • Trump, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint, Mich.
  • His daughter Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like.
Sept. 15, 2016
8:03 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 8:03 a.m.

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will hit Ohio to campaign for Clinton as polls tighten

Noah Bierman

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders will hit Ohio to campaign for Clinton as polls tighten

(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren will both campaign this weekend in Ohio for Hillary Clinton, underscoring the need for both presidential nominees to turn out core supporters in the tightening election.

Sanders, the democratic socialist from Vermont who ran a tough campaign against Clinton, and Warren, the Massachusetts Democrat viewed as the leader of her party's progressive wing, have both given Clinton a qualified embrace. The two have made it clear they will work hard to defeat Donald Trump, but will continue to hold Clinton accountable from the left.

Ohio, with large numbers of white working-class voters who were drawn to Trump during the GOP primary, is one of a small group of crucial swing states. Polls there have tightened to a dead heat, with more recent surveys showing an edge for Trump.

Both Warren and Sanders, who have emphasized college affordability, plan to pitch the candidate to millennial voters, with stops scheduled for college campuses. 

 

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
68°