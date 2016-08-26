TRAIL GUIDE
Aug. 26, 2016
George W. Bush's Iraq war architect says he will likely vote for Clinton

Seema Mehta

Paul Wolfowitz, a top official in the George W. Bush administration referred to as the architect of the Iraq war, said he will likely vote for Hillary Clinton in November.

Wolfowitz is part of a growing list of GOP national security and foreign policy officials who have announced their intention to support the Democratic presidential nominee. But though Clinton has proudly announced the backing of other Republicans, it’s less likely she will roll out a news release touting the support from Wolfowitz.

As deputy secretary of Defense under Bush, Wolfowitz was among the earliest and biggest cheerleaders for invading Iraq and deposing Saddam Hussein. Clinton, as a senator representing New York, voted in 2002 to go to war in Iraq. 

Clinton’s support of the invasion has dogged her since, creating problems with members of the Democratic base who view her as a hawk. GOP nominee Donald Trump has also criticized her vote to go to war, and Clinton has labeled her vote a “mistake.”

Wolfowitz, who also told The Times in July that he would probably vote for Clinton, made his comments in an interview published Friday in the German magazine Der Spiegel. Though he noted that he had “serious reservations” about Clinton, he said Trump was “unacceptable” because of what Wolfowitz viewed as dangerous positions on Russia and China.

