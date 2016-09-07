While discussing what Clinton's cough means about her health, Gingrich starts coughing

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich took to the radio waves to discuss Hillary Clinton’s health – a favorite meme among conservative conspiracy theorists as of late. But moments after he called the Democratic nominee’s recent coughing fit “a little disturbing,” Gingrich had to pause for a brief throat spasm himself.

Gingrich, speaking on Sean Hannity’s radio show, said Monday that he hoped Clinton was OK, and recalled former President Bill Clinton’s cough during the 1990s that Gingrich said was caused by acid reflux.

“Her cough is much deeper than his and lasts much longer, so I don’t know what her problem is,” said Gingrich, who unsuccessfully ran for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012. “But I would think both for her own help and to reassure the country, that she ought to do something about this. And I’m really surprised her doctors are not more aggressive.”

Hannity said that Clinton’s Labor Day coughing attack lasted 4 minutes 22 seconds, before adding that he had issues with his throat because of his job, and has lost his voice when he was doing radio and television and giving speeches at the same time.

“It’s a pretty scary thing if that’s how you make your living,” he said.

Minutes later, as the pair discussed the presidential campaign, Gingrich abruptly coughed in a dry, hacking manner.

“Now you sound like Hillary. Can I get you a drink of water?” Hannity said before adding that Gingrich’s cough “didn’t last 4 minutes and 20 seconds, thank God.”

“No, I’m in good shape. At least I’m in better shape than Hillary,” Gingrich replied.

His throat dries out because he flies so much, Gingrich said.

He made no mention that Clinton herself is doing much the same as she crisscrosses the nation for rallies and fundraisers.