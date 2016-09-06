LOCAL
Longtime anchor Greta Van Susteren to leave Fox News
Hillary Clinton's new book aims less to turn pages than to make a political point

And the title of the book is ... you guessed it: "Stronger Together."

A 256-page tome penned by Hillary Clinton and Tim Kaine was released Tuesday, named for their campaign slogan, and it won't be revealing anything new about the private email server in Clinton's home or what she said during the speeches to Goldman Sachs that netted her $675,000.

But it does have plenty of policy, down to the minutiae of the Clinton-Kaine agenda for how internships should work in the U.S. 

And the minutiae is the point. The political aim of the book is less to be a gripping page turner than to make the case that Donald Trump doesn't even have the material to publish such a book if he were so inclined. Policy is not his campaign's strong point. It offers a comparatively thin agenda. As the Associated Press points out, the policy page on Trump's website has just 9,000 words. The Clinton policy page is 112,735 words. 

"We have an old-fashioned idea about politics: People who are running to lead the United States of America should tell you what they’re going to do, why they’re going to do it, and how they’re going to get it done," Clinton and Kaine wrote in the preface.

