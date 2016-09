Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence is headed to California this week where he plans to deliver a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley.

While he is in the state, Pence plans to hit the fundraising circuit as well.

Pence, Donald Trump's running mate, will raise money in Southern California and the Central Valley. Among the fundraisers is a roundtable with Asian American and Pacific Islander leaders at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Orange County. Tickets cost $5,000 per person, and among the hosts is California Republican National Committee Chairman Shawn Steel.

The sole public event on the schedule so far is the 10 a.m. speech Thursday at the Reagan library, a popular stop for Republican politicians and the site of a GOP primary debate last year. The library and its grounds include the graves of the former president and his wife Nancy, a portion of the Berlin Wall, a replica of the Oval Office and the plane that served as Air Force One during his presidency.