LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 2: 'I will get you': How a PTA mom became the target of a revenge campaign
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Tuesday's primary elections will show the effects of Trump and Clinton's candidacies in down-ballot races.

Aug. 30, 2016
6:11 p.m. Aug. 30, 2016, 6:11 p.m.

Stage actors union makes historic endorsement for Clinton

Colleen Shalby

Stage actors union makes historic endorsement for Clinton

(Mandi Wright / Detroit Free Press)
(Mandi Wright / Detroit Free Press)

The union representing more than 50,000 stage actors and managers has officially weighed in on one of the biggest shows of the year: the presidential election.

The Actors' Equity Assn. voted Tuesday to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton — the first time in the group's 103 years of existence that it has taken sides in a presidential race.

Union members were compelled to make their voices heard during an election that union Councilor Francis Jue said was about such issues as “whether people can carry guns into theatres.”

The statement from Actors' Equity reads:

“Our union has historically chosen to remain nonpartisan and above the fray. But at such a critical time in our country’s history, this union does not have that luxury if we hope to protect our members. We have to fight with everything we have for our survival. God forbid we stand passively on the sidelines and watch as some of these people get elected, people who aggressively want to dismantle unions. We will look back at this moment knowing that we could have said something and we chose not to because we were afraid people wouldn’t like it. I don’t think that’s the way a union in 2016 America can afford to operate.”

Clinton took inspiration from Broadway during her Democratic National Convention speech.

“Though we may not live to see the glory, as the song from the musical 'Hamilton' goes, let us gladly join the fight,” she said.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
75°