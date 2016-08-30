Stage actors union makes historic endorsement for Clinton

The union representing more than 50,000 stage actors and managers has officially weighed in on one of the biggest shows of the year: the presidential election.

The Actors' Equity Assn. voted Tuesday to endorse Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton — the first time in the group's 103 years of existence that it has taken sides in a presidential race.

Union members were compelled to make their voices heard during an election that union Councilor Francis Jue said was about such issues as “whether people can carry guns into theatres.”

The statement from Actors' Equity reads:

“Our union has historically chosen to remain nonpartisan and above the fray. But at such a critical time in our country’s history, this union does not have that luxury if we hope to protect our members. We have to fight with everything we have for our survival. God forbid we stand passively on the sidelines and watch as some of these people get elected, people who aggressively want to dismantle unions. We will look back at this moment knowing that we could have said something and we chose not to because we were afraid people wouldn’t like it. I don’t think that’s the way a union in 2016 America can afford to operate.”

Clinton took inspiration from Broadway during her Democratic National Convention speech.

“Though we may not live to see the glory, as the song from the musical 'Hamilton' goes, let us gladly join the fight,” she said.