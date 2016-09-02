Jill Stein was supposed to speak in Ohio, but she flew to the wrong airport

Green Party presidential nominee Jill Stein, shown visiting Los Angeles earlier this week, was delayed at an Ohio rally Friday because she flew to the wrong airport.

Presidential campaign rallies frequently start late – candidates get stuck in meetings or on phone calls; weather can delay travel. But a Jill Stein event Friday in Ohio was delayed two hours for an remarkable reason: The Green Party nominee flew to the wrong airport.

Stein had been scheduled to speak at Capital University in Bexley, outside Columbus, at noon, but she mistakenly flew to Cincinnati, according to the Columbus Dispatch, which reported she was driving from there to Bexley, about 125 miles northeast.

About 100 people showed up for the event, the paper reported, adding that pizzas were being delivered “to thank people for their patience.”