Stephen Bannon, Trump campaign CEO, faced domestic violence charge in 1996

Stephen Bannon, who last week was appointed CEO of Donald Trump's presidential campaign, faced domestic violence charges in California two decades ago.

The charges, reported by Politico on Thursday night, came after a January 1996 incident in Santa Monica. The case was ultimately dismissed.

According to the police report posted by Politico, Santa Monica officers responded to a hang-up 911 call. Once officers arrived, they found "red marks" on the wrist and neck of Bannon's then-wife, whose name was redacted from the documents. The report notes that the altercation stemmed from a dispute over their finances.

A request for comment from the Trump campaign was not immediately returned on Thursday night.

Bannon, who is chairman of Breitbart News, a conservative website that is widely known for its favorable coverage of Trump, was appointed to his new role in the Trump campaign in its latest staff shake-up. Bannon, a former Navy officer, currently lives in Laguna Beach.

In recent years, he made a name for himself in conservative circles for producing laudatory films about Sarah Palin and other public figures.

A separate report by the New York Post on Thursday evening cited divorce documents between Bannon and his then-wife.

The Post quoted her as saying in the documents: "I took the phone to call the police and he grabbed the phone away from me throwing it across the room, and breaking it as he [was] screaming" at her, including expletive-laden insults.