Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton take a break from main campaign events on the Friday before of Labor Day weekend.
- Donald Trump's latest immigration plan calls for major, long-lasting cuts to legal entries
- Trump lost the support of Latino leaders and some Latino conservatives after his immigration speech
- Hillary Clinton announces her biggest fundraising month to date — $143 million in August
- President Peña Nieto calls Trump's ideas "a threat to the future of Mexico"
Trump calls 'Morning Joe' hosts 'crazy,' 'dumb' and a 'mess' on Twitter
Latest updates
Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times