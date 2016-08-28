LOCAL
Framed, Chapter 1: She was the PTA mom everyone knew. Who would want to harm her?
TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

In Iowa, Donald Trump continues to toggle on immigration positions.

Aug. 28, 2016
9:45 a.m. Aug. 28, 2016, 9:45 a.m.

Trump campaign says it doesn't want support from white supremicists

Lisa Mascaro

Trump campaign says it doesn't want support from white supremicists

As Donald Trump tries to improve his standing with African Americans and other minority voters, his running-mate said Sunday the campaign doesn't want support from white nationalists. 

"We don't want the support of people who think like David Duke," said vice presidential nominee Mike Pence said about the former Ku Klux Klan wizard, whose Louisiana campaign for the U.S. Senate has been emboldened by Trump.

The comments on CNN come after a tough week for Trump who hired a new campaign executive, Stephen Bannon, the former Breitbart News chief associated with elements of the alt-right movement.

new poll Sunday showed the Republican ticket still capturing just 5% of the black vote despite Trump's attempts to court minorities last week.

"Trump’s outreach to African American voters appears to be falling flat among that demographic," the report said.

Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Preibus said he didn't know Bannon, but was becoming acquainted with him.

"I go with the flow based on what the campaign wants to do." Preibus said on "Meet the Press" Sunday.  "I don't know Steve Bannon, to tell you the truth very well."

Last week, a decades old domestic violence case against Bannon brought more unwanted attention to the campaign stemming from a 911 call involving his now ex-wife at their Santa Monica home. Misdemeanor charges against him were later dropped.

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
69°