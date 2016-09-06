Trump compares Clinton's email practices to Watergate

Worse than Watergate.

That's how Donald Trump described Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server as secretary of State.

“Her conduct is disqualifying,” Trump told thousands of cheering supporters in Greenville, N.C.

“This is like Watergate, only it’s worse because here our foreign enemies were in a position to hack our most sensitive national security secrets. No one takes all the risks Hillary Clinton took unless they are trying to cover up massive crimes.”

His comments followed last week's release of documents by the FBI about its investigation of Clinton and her email use.

Earlier this summer, FBI Director James B. Comey criticized Clinton for being careless but said her conduct did not rise to a criminal act and advised the Justice Department not to file charges in the matter. The investigation also found that multiple attempts were made to gain access to Clinton's server, but there was no evidence that it was breached.

The new documents, released in response to Freedom of Information Act requests, added more of the specific findings. Among the details: Clinton used 13 devices capable of transmitting emails; she did not realize that a “c” mark on documents meant “confidential”; an aide to her husband destroyed two of her phones, one of them with a hammer.

“They used hammers to destroy phones so they couldn’t be turned over later -- and by the way, who uses 13 different iPhones in 4 years? Who?” Trump said. (Clinton actually used BlackBerry phones.)

“The only people who use that many phones are usually involved in very, very, and I mean very shady activity," Trump said. "And now she’s running for president.”

The Clinton campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday evening.