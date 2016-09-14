In Ohio, Trump tees off on Ford's move to Mexico, says he'd tax it for making cars outside U.S.

For Donald Trump, the timing could hardly have been better for Ford’s announcement Wednesday that it was moving all of its small-car production to Mexico: He was on a campaign swing through Rust Belt towns ravaged by manufacturing’s decline.

After a quick visit to Flint, Mich., a former General Motors town renowned for its urban decay and toxic drinking water, Trump arrived in northern Ohio with an I-told-you-so take on trade and immigration.

“It used to be cars were made in Flint, and you couldn’t drink the water in Mexico,” Trump told several thousand cheering supporters in this heavy-manufacturing town south of Cleveland. “Now, the cars are made in Mexico, and you can’t drink the water in Flint.”

With Hillary Clinton still recovering from pneumonia, Trump offered new variations on his long-standing charge that his Democratic opponent lacks the strength and stamina to lead the nation.

After bragging about defeating 16 career politicians in the GOP primaries, Trump said: “Now we have one left. And in all fairness, she’s lying in bed, getting better, and we want her better, we want her back on the trail, right?”

“Lock her up!” was one of the many hostile catcalls that ensued.

After telling the crowd how hard he works and basking in cheers of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” he told the rowdy audience: “I don’t know, folks. You think Hillary would be able to stand up here for an hour?”

Trump also questioned President Obama's work habits and suggested he was misusing taxpayer money by campaigning for Clinton in Philadelphia on Tuesday. “Why isn’t he working instead of campaigning for crooked Hillary? Who’s paying for that big plane that comes in?”

Trump went on to blame Democrats for poverty, joblessness and failing schools in the inner cities, then vowed to wall off Mexico to “stop those drugs from pouring in.”

“And who is going to pay for the wall?” Trump asked. “Mexico!” the overwhelmingly white crowd shouted back.

Trump accused Clinton of secretly supporting the proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal that she backed as secretary of State but now opposes.

“These deals we make, folks, it’s almost like we want to take it away from our country and let other countries make fortunes,” he said. “And you know what? All they do is laugh at us, disrespect us.”

Turning to tensions between the U.S. and Iran in the Persian Gulf, Trump suggested American servicemen were itching to turn their weapons on Iranian counterparts who circle

Navy ships “in their little boats.”

“Our great men are sitting there watching and saying, 'Boy, would I like to give it to them,'” he said.

As for Ford, Trump imagined what it would be like, after an announcement like today’s, to call the company’s chief executive from the White House.

“If you think you’re going to make cars and you’re … going to sell them through our border like we’re stupid people – not going to happen that way," he said.

After a loud interruption of applause, he concluded, “We’re going to charge you a 35% tax on every car that’s made outside the United States.”