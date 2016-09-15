Two more naked Trump statues pop up in New Jersey, Miami

Anarchist art collective Indecline placed the statues atop a building near the Holland Tunnel connecting New Jersey and New York City, and on a billboard facing Interstate 95 in Miami.

Drivers and residents got a fresh glimpse of Donald Trump — uncensored — Wednesday when the latest installations of naked Trump statues popped up.

The statues appeared on the same day Trump told Dr. Mehmet Oz in a television interview that he plans to lose around 15 to 20 pounds. The Trump statues show the Republican nominee with a pot belly, varicose veins and sagging buttocks.

The statue in New Jersey sits on private property owned by the Mana Contemporary art center, which commissioned the two works. But in Miami the police asked the owner to remove it — he plans to relocate it, according to the local TV station WTVJ.

The first statues popped up in August around Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, New York and Cleveland. Indecline commissioned an artist who calls himself Ginger — and usually crafts monsters for horror films and haunted houses — to create them.

Here's drone footage filmed by Indecline and edited by the Washington Post.