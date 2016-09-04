Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns, says "we'll see" if Donald Trump releases his before election day.
- Trump visits a black church, telling the congregation he's there to "learn"
- The FBI publishes a summary of its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
- Latino support of Trump drops to 19% in new poll
- The race to 270 electoral votes -- what states matter?
Wage stagnation, which has helped drive voter discontent, may finally be ending
