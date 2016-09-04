latimes.com
Framed, Part 6: Convicted and disgraced — with still farther to fall
Mike Pence is set to release his tax returns, says "we'll see" if Donald Trump releases his before election day.

  • Trump visits a black church, telling the congregation he's there to "learn"
  • The FBI publishes a summary of its investigation of Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server
  • Latino support of Trump drops to 19% in new poll
  • The race to 270 electoral votes -- what states matter?
Sept. 4, 2016
1:08 p.m. Sept. 4, 2016, 1:08 p.m.

Wage stagnation, which has helped drive voter discontent, may finally be ending

Jim Puzzanghera

Starbucks workers prepare coffee during the company's shareholder meeting in Seattle in March. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)
Painfully slow wage growth has plagued the recovery, with many workers seeing few if any raises as they struggle to make ends meet. But there are signs that has started to change.

The falling unemployment rate has led to more competition for workers, spurring solid gains in average hourly earnings in recent months.

Those pressures, amplified by laws providing significant minimum-wage hikes in California, New York and elsewhere, also are triggering changes for the workers who need raises the most. Beginning last year, large companies including Wal-Mart, Starbucks, McDonald’s and JPMorgan Chase increased what they pay their lowest-level employees.

Now, after two years of strong job growth, job openings are near record levels. That's forced employers to increase pay to attract new workers and retain existing ones, economists said.

Average hourly earnings increased 2.4% for the 12 months ended Aug. 31.

