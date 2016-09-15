Watch live: Donald Trump gives economic speech

Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off to recover from pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire after delivering an economic speech in New York.

Donald Trump finally releases the letter summarizing his recent medical exam.

Voters are already casting ballots in North Carolina, underscoring the urgency for Hillary Clinton as she returns to the trail.

In the meantime, she's been going after Donald Trump, who now leads by 6 in the LA Times poll.

Trump, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint, Mich.

, meanwhile, has been going at it with the pastor who cut him off on Wednesday in Flint, Mich. His daughter Ivanka Trump abruptly cut off an interview she didn't like.