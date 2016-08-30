Donald Trump tours on the West Coast Tuesday, with a stop in Washington State. Tim Kaine campaigns for Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania.
- Marco Rubio, John McCain face pro-Trump challengers in Tuesday's primaries
- Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin splits from husband Anthony Weiner after latest sexting scandal
- Clinton wonders which of Donald Trump's personalities will appear in the September debates
- Trump's latest ad borrows phrase from Democrat John Edwards
When politics and entertainment collide: Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry joins 'Dancing with the Stars'
