Meg Whitman stumps for Hillary Clinton, demurs when asked about Cabinet post

Republican billionaire Meg Whitman, in her first appearance on the campaign trail for Hillary Clinton, wouldn’t rule out serving in a Cabinet position if the Democratic presidential nominee wins the White House in the fall.

“We’ll see what happens,” Whitman told KUSA-TV in Denver, adding that she enjoyed her life in California and was committed to Hewlett-Packard, where she is chief executive.

Whitman, a lifelong Republican who unsuccessfully ran for governor in California in 2010, has previously made clear her distaste for GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump. She has called him a “dishonest demagogue” and compared him to Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Earlier this month, she endorsed Clinton and pledged to donate to her campaign and help her raise money.

Speaking to business leaders at a breakfast in Colorado, Whitman did not mention Trump by name but said she was “all in” for Clinton.

“The stakes in this election are significant. We have to put country before party,” she said, according to several attendees.

Whitman, who previously served on the GOP presidential campaigns of 2016 candidate Chris Christie, 2012 nominee Mitt Romney and 2008 nominee John McCain, praised Clinton’s “compassion, commitment and courage,” and told the crowd that Clinton would be the steward for the nation’s economy.

“If you are a lifelong Republican, it’s hard to come across [the partisan divide,]” Whitman said, according to the Denver Post. “But I decided that this year it was clear to me that Secretary Clinton’s temperament, leadership experience and commitment to America’s foundational values make her the far better choice for president.”

In interviews with local media, Whitman said she remained a Republican, and after voting for Clinton in November, she would work to rebuild her party.

That may come as a surprise to California Republicans. After Whitman spent $144 million of her own money on her unsuccessful race against Democrat Jerry Brown in 2010, critics say she did little as the state party further eroded.

Trump’s campaign pointed to that loss when asked about Whitman’s efforts for Clinton on Tuesday.

“It’s incredibly disappointing, but it’s more disappointing than surprising,” said campaign manager Kellyanne Conway on Fox News Radio's “Kilmeade & Friends.” “Let's remember: Meg Whitman lost her own race by 12 points.” [Whitman actually lost by 13 points.]

Whitman declined an interview request by The Times.

After the Clinton event, Whitman donned a cowboy shirt and hat and attended a charity luncheon with Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.