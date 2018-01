Essential California: O.C. homeless evicted from camps, but with nowhere to go

"In the 1960s, I was in the Navy Reserves in Los Angeles. Every summer we had to do two weeks of active duty for training. The training was at Skaggs Island near Mare Island. Four of us would drive up taking the slow but cooler Route 101, or the hot but faster 99. The Navy training was Monday through Friday, with weekends off. The first weekend, we would go into San Francisco and irritate the locals by calling the city 'Frisco,' but have a great time in Chinatown and at many a Golden Gate Park concert. The last weekend, we would go to the Napa-area wineries, load up the car trunk and head back to L.A."