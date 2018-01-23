Essential California: O.C. homeless evicted from camps, but with nowhere to go

A year into his administration, President Trump's disregard of the nation's most populous state has fueled fears about his impact while spurring a resistance movement that has put California in the forefront of Democratic efforts to take control of Congress in November's midterm elections. California has taken on the role played by Texas during the Obama years: trying various means to thwart the will of the federal government in a clash over state and national preeminence that is as old as the United States itself. Los Angeles Times