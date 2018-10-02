Essential California: How a tsunami someday might hit without warning

Along the California coast and across the world, dozens of deep-sea sensors are a first line of defense warning a devastating tsunami is coming. When an earthquake strikes off shore, the movement of the ocean waters is captured by the sensors, giving authorities precious time to alert residents to move to higher ground. But the tsunami that hit Indonesia highlights a critical blind spot to the systems. If a big quake hits too close to shore, that detection system does not work. Experts said California’s coast faces many of the same risks. Los Angeles Times