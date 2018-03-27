Southern California has the resources to solve homelessness. It chooses not to

"Only a tiny percentage of the [U.S.] population is immune from the possibility that they could fall into poverty as a result of bad breaks beyond their own control," Alston writes. "The American Dream is rapidly becoming the American Illusion as the U.S. now has the lowest rate of social mobility of any of the rich countries." He bases his assertions on data from the Stanford Center on Poverty and Inequality, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the World Income Inequality Database.