Trump's 'Angel Families' weaponize their grief to demonize immigrants

Angel Families use their self-anointed moral authority like a Captain America shield to deflect any criticisms or fling against all enemies. More than any other advocacy group, Angel Families have prevented the United States from realizing any sort of immigration reform. All they have to do is show up to a rally or to Capitol Hill, and pro-immigrant advocates scurry away, unwilling to take them on. In Trump, they found their mirror image, an illogical fool who also will make sweeping, inaccurate generalizations to push an agenda that hurts millions.