After the killing of Stephon Clark, police need to finally stand up and say: 'Enough'

Amie's case at least attracted attention. Alexander's didn't even get that. On Oct. 28, 2008, the 20-year-old heard a commotion in the front yard of his in-laws late at night and ran outside with a broomstick to chase off burglars. He found Anaheim Police Officer Kevin Flanagan, who shot him, then cuffed the newlywed as his pregnant wife looked on. Alexander died at the hospital. There were no protests for Alexander, no social media campaigns. No murals or memorials exist in his name; no sports stars took up his cause.