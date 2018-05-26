How to fix USC's culture of impunity

In many public statements over the last year, USC's leaders have deflected responsibility away from themselves, and toward "structures" and "cultures." Often these statements suggested "we all" were to blame for the university's deficiencies, for an environment that discouraged truthtelling, and allowed wrongdoing to go unpunished. But in truth, the students who spoke up over the years and in the hundreds this past week, faculty members who stood with them, and all those who have made their outrage clear are not to blame. It was not their failure of moral leadership that swept misconduct under the rug and even financially rewarded it in order to make it go away.