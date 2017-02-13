Why the White House's nihilism is so troubling

To the editor: I would like to thank political scientist Jacob T. Levy for articulating the deepest problem with the Trump administration as we have seen it take shape over the last several weeks. The president’s recent interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, in which he brushed off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s misbehavior by saying the U.S. is not innocent of killing either, was particularly telling. (“Hypocrisy isn’t the problem. Nihilism is,” Opinion, Feb. 8)

Americans generally seem to understand that those we elect to represent and govern us are imperfect humans, no matter the political party. It’s good that we are offended by and point out what we believe is hypocrisy and flawed thinking of “the other side.” At least we are noting the shared principals we believe are being violated.

Trump is dismissive of the very idea that there are principles that are compromised. This is deeply disturbing.

Anne Tryba, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: Levy cites as an example of Trump administration nihilism White House advisor Kellyanne Conway’s claim that people don’t care about Trump’s tax returns, which he refuses to release, because “they voted for him.”

No, the electoral college voted for him. The majority of actual voters supported Hillary Clinton, and we still care very much about and need to see Trump’s tax returns.

Joanne Turner, Eagle Rock

..

To the editor: Hypocrisy is the fodder that nurtures our politics.

Railing against it is of no avail, nor should it be, leastways not for those of us who view politics as entertainment. It is mirthful, sustaining the status quo. Its absence would be jarring.

Memo to the concerned: Sit back, unclench your teeth and hands and revel in our foolishness, for it was ever thus.

Paul Bloustein, Cincinnati

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook