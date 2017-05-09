After Comey firing, Harris calls for a special prosecutor while Feinstein calls for a fair hearing for next director

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
