After healthcare vote, California Rep. Jeff Denham faces angry constituents: 'You voted against me'

"I voted for something that I thought would help my district," he said.

"You voted against me," said one woman who said she depends on Medi-Cal for healthcare.

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham, who voted for the GOP's healthcare bill, flew home this week to face his constituents, meeting with a small crowd who showed up to a meet-and-greet Tuesday morning in his district.

Denham had said he would vote against the bill, but ended up voting for it along with the rest of his Republican colleagues from California.

He indicated an amendment that added $8 billion to states' high-risk insurance pools persuaded him to vote for it.

He also said he doesn't believe California will take the opportunity the bill provides to opt-out of certain types of coverage, and knocked down accusations that he went back on a promise not to support the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

"What I said was I cannot support a bill that does not address pre-existing conditions," Denham said.

He later asked a man who said he was a former fireman, "Do you think California is ever going to opt out? Do you have concerns that Jerry Brown would try to opt out?"

"It's not something I would ever expect California to do," he said. "We're still talking about universal healthcare."

Not everyone was there to tell Denham they were angry about his vote: At least two women were just there to thank them for his help with small businesses.

