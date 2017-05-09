After UC controversy, a California lawmaker wants to make interfering with state audits a crime

Alarmed at allegations that University of California officials intervened and altered the outcome of a recent state audit, lawmakers proposed Tuesday to make intentional interference of such reviews a crime in the future.

Democratic Assemblyman Al Muratsuchi of Torrance said he plans to introduce the proposal in response to complaints by State Auditor Elaine Howle that the UC office of the president interfered with an attempt by auditors to confidentially survey officials at university campuses about the performance of the office.

“This is to give the state auditor the necessary tools so that we are making sure we are holding all public agencies accountable, that they cooperate with state auditors,” said Muratsuchi, who is chairman of the state Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

In last month’s audit and a letter to the governor, Howle wrote that "the Office of the President intentionally interfered with our audit process" and that, after the office screened the survey results “we found that the responses were changed to make the Office of the President appear more efficient and effective.”

The legislator said he was "disturbed" by the allegation.

UC President Janet Napolitano said at a legislative hearing last week that her office got involved in the survey responses because it wanted to make sure the surveys got to the campus officials best able to answer the complicated documents and so they reflected the opinions of each campus’ chancellor. Although she maintained her office acted appropriately, she apologized for how the issue was handled.