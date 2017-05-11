Ahn gets endorsements from First AME church pastor, religious leaders in L.A.'s congressional race

Congressional candidate Robert Lee Ahn speaks at a press conference in front of First AME Church last month.

Robert Lee Ahn announced endorsements from three religious leaders Thursday, including the pastor of First African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Los Angeles.

The endorsement comes nearly two weeks after African American and Korean American community leaders commemorated the 25th anniversary of the L.A. riots with a "unity" event on the church's grounds.

Ahn has been prominently featured at several events at First AME in recent weeks: He was introduced at a town hall there with California Sen. Dianne Feinstein and gave brief remarks at the April 29 commemoration.

"As a resident in the 34th District, it is my pleasure to offer my personal endorsement of [Ahn]," said J. Edgar Boyd, the church's pastor. Boyd said he'd spoken with Ahn about affordable housing and economic development and is "confident that he is the person who can do a good job in Washington, D.C."

The church is located just outside the district, but has long been seen as an influential force in the African American community. Ahn was also endorsed by Jae Yul Kim, president of the Council of Korean Churches of Southern California, and Jordan Wagner, pastor of Oasis Church in Koreatown.

At a news conference announcing the endorsements, Ahn said the pastors' support is a symbol of the inclusiveness of his campaign.

"This campaign is for everybody," he said. "The race-based politics, the identity politics of old, that’s the old paradigm."

Meanwhile, much of Ahn's public campaigning has focused on the fact that he would be the first Korean American Democrat in Congress if elected.

Ahn has rolled out several endorsements this week, the first since the April 4 primary. Earlier this week, his campaign announced the support of Craig Miller, founder of AIDS Walk Los Angeles, and Davin Malasarn of the Gay Freedom Band of Los Angeles.

Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez, in the meantime, has added dozens of names to his list of big-name endorsements since advancing to the runoff.

Ahn and Gomez, both Democrats, will face each other in a June 6 runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat.