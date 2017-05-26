Here were the top six moments from last night's L.A. congressional race debate

Robert Lee Ahn, left, and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez sparred in a debate Thursday night ahead of the runoff for the 34th Congressional District seat.

Attorney Robert Lee Ahn and Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez sparred Thursday night at the first and only debate in the runoff race for the 34th Congressional District seat.

The candidates, both Democrats, offered little in the way of policy differences. Both agreed President Trump has "racist tendencies," that keeping the Affordable Care Act is a top priority, and that they would fight to protect immigrants' rights.

Ahn came out swinging, repeatedly calling Gomez an "insider" who's "sponsored by special interests," while Gomez pointed to his work supporting progressive policies in the Legislature and endorsements he's received from left-leaning groups.

Here are the top six exchanges:

The numbers problem: Gomez again criticized Ahn for a response he gave in an L.A. Times questionnaire that suggested he would negotiate with Republicans to protect parts of Obamacare. Gomez said Democrats need to take a "hard line" and that Ahn was too soft on support for Medicaid. "In case you haven't noticed, we have a numbers problem in Congress," Ahn shot back. "Until we're able to take back the House, we're going to have to talk to the other side."

Gomez fact-checks Ahn's name-check: Ahn made the case that voters should send an attorney to Congress to help in the legal battles against the Trump presidency. "I will join fellow attorneys and Congress members Ted Lieu and Adam Schiff in the fight," Ahn said to the crowd. Gomez, who spent much of the evening bringing up his legislative experience and vast array of endorsements, responded: "I hate to mention it, but, you know, Adam Schiff and Ted Lieu have endorsed me."

Getting more personal: In discussions about immigration and healthcare, Gomez and Ahn delved a little deeper into their backgrounds. Gomez talked about his young nephew who feared that his mother, a permanent resident, might be deported after Trump was elected. Ahn told the story of how his parents came to the United States with $700 each and cobbled together enough money to open a hamburger stand, eventually building their "piece of the American Dream."

Ahn on the attack: Ahn repeatedly criticized Gomez for taking money from corporate interests. "Special interests, big pharma, big bankers. ... It's all payback time [for Gomez donors] on Day One," Ahn said. "On Day One, I owe the people of the 34th District and that's it." Ahn pitched himself as an outsider who understands the district and whose small-business experience will help him relate to the problems facing everyday residents.

'A litmus test': Gomez fought back against the idea that he's a "corporate Democrat," primarily by pointing to several endorsements he's received from left-leaning groups. "If I was so establishment, I don't think Our Revolution ... would actually endorse me," Gomez said of the Bernie Sanders-affiliated group. "If you want a litmus test, that's a litmus test if you're a progressive ... if you're actually able to take on the status quo."

Gomez gets skewered on gas tax: As part of his argument that he has fought for the "little guy," Ahn expressed outrage that California's gas taxes will increase July 1, saying there's "nothing progressive" about the gas tax hike Gomez voted for. "We already paid 38 cents per gallon. Where is that money going?" Ahn said, echoing a line many legislative Republicans have used. "Sacramento politicians, this is what they do, they take our money and they spend it and there's no accountability." Gomez responded by saying public safety was at stake and that fixing roads was the "responsible" thing to do.

If you missed it, you can watch the entire thing here.

The election is set for June 6.