BREAKING NEWS
Politics
Federal appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban on hold
Essential Politics
Politics ESSENTIAL POLITICS

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.

California Legislature

Bail reform in California moves forward — even with a hefty price tag

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
65°