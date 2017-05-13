Democrat Bryan Caforio looks for a rematch with Rep. Steve Knight in 2018

Attorney Bryan Caforio will run in California's 25th Congressional District in 2018 after losing in 2016.

Democratic attorney Bryan Caforio is gunning for a rematch with North Los Angeles County Rep. Steve Knight in 2018 after losing an expensive and high profile race against the Republican last year.

Knight and his Antelope Valley seat were seen as vulnerable by political consultants in 2016 as voter registration in the once solidly Republican district tilted in favor of Democrats.

But the GOP incumbent held on to his seat even as $5.2 million in outside spending poured into the race. House Speaker Paul D. Ryan and President Obama both got involved in the race, which was seen as a toss-up going into election day. In the end, Knight beat Caforio 53%-47%.

Caforio announced his sophomore candidacy on Saturday in Palmdale with dozens of supporters packed into a union hall.

He said he intended to double down on Knight's support of President Donald Trump. Knight had remained coy about his support of Trump before the election but after his Nov. 8 victory said he made "no bones about" voting for Trump.

"He now owns that," Caforio said in an interview. "He owns the Trump agenda."

Two other Democrats are also running for the seat in 2018, geologist Jess Phoenix and Katie Hill, the executive director and deputy CEO of People Assisting the Homeless, a statewide organization that provides homeless services and develops housing.

Knight's seat has been deemed a "toss-up" by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report since he voted to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

Though Knight won the district, which stretches from Lancaster and Palmdale in the high desert to Santa Clarita and Simi Valley, Democrats believe that Hillary Clinton's victory in the district means the party has a chance in 2018.

The district has also been the site of renewed activism, though who knows whether that will translate into votes at the ballot box 18 months from now.

Caforio and his wife Lisa moved into the district in 2015 shortly before entering the race. He was attacked by Republicans as “not one of us” in a television ad that highlighted a Times story that looked at Caforio’s six-year tenure at Century City law firm where he represented large corporations and multimillionaires.

His outsider status hurt him with some local activists during the primary.

But Darren Parker, a local civil rights activist and chair of the California Democratic Party's African American Caucus, said that Caforio was "born by fire" through that process and is a stronger candidate as 2018 nears.

"He took all the licks and blows that each person in the Antelope Valley could give him," he said.