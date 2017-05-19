This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
- The hopefuls for California governor will court supporters at the California Democratic Convention this weekend.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
California Democrats are huddling in Sacramento this weekend. Here's the lineup for plotters of 'the resistance'
|Christine Mai-Duc
Thousands of California's Democratic activists, party leaders and others on the front lines of the "resistance" against President Trump are gathering in Sacramento this weekend for their spring convention.
The annual confab, which runs Friday to Sunday, is expected to help chart the course for one of the nation's most influential state political parties at a time when California seeks to be a liberal bulwark against the Trump administration.
Top candidates in the 2018 governor's race are expected to make the rounds during the convention, courting support with free booze and star-studded parties.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to address party faithful Friday evening, while Rep. Adam Schiff is to speak at a dinner Saturday night. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris are also scheduled to make appearances.
Delegates are set to vote for their top party leaders, weighing in on the contentious battle between Kimberly Ellis and Eric Bauman for state party chair, a race that's been characterized as old school versus new school. They'll also be weighing in on a slate of rules and party resolutions, including one that seeks to curb the amount of corporate money flowing to state party coffers.
The crowd will include a new coalition of left-leaning party activists, many of whom won delegate seats with slates of progressive candidates earlier this year.
