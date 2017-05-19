California Democrats are huddling in Sacramento this weekend. Here's the lineup for plotters of 'the resistance'

Kimberly Ellis and Eric Bauman are running to become chair of the California Democratic Party.

Thousands of California's Democratic activists, party leaders and others on the front lines of the "resistance" against President Trump are gathering in Sacramento this weekend for their spring convention.

The annual confab, which runs Friday to Sunday, is expected to help chart the course for one of the nation's most influential state political parties at a time when California seeks to be a liberal bulwark against the Trump administration.

Top candidates in the 2018 governor's race are expected to make the rounds during the convention, courting support with free booze and star-studded parties.

Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expected to address party faithful Friday evening, while Rep. Adam Schiff is to speak at a dinner Saturday night. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Kamala Harris are also scheduled to make appearances.

Delegates are set to vote for their top party leaders, weighing in on the contentious battle between Kimberly Ellis and Eric Bauman for state party chair, a race that's been characterized as old school versus new school. They'll also be weighing in on a slate of rules and party resolutions, including one that seeks to curb the amount of corporate money flowing to state party coffers.

The crowd will include a new coalition of left-leaning party activists, many of whom won delegate seats with slates of progressive candidates earlier this year.

You can follow all the latest updates from the convention here.