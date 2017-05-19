This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- The California Democratic Party Convention kicks off in Sacramento Friday and runs through the weekend.
- State lawmakers are passing budget bills — and most of them are empty legislative vessels.
- Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
California Politics Podcast: Here's what we're watching at the California Democratic Party convention
|John Myers
Thousands of Democrats are gathering in Sacramento this weekend for a convention full of political questions, perhaps more than at any time in a generation.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at some of the biggest items to watch. That includes a fascinating -- and intense -- race for leader of the state party, and how Democratic candidates for governor will be seeking some early support from key constituencies in Sacramento.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.