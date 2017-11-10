Welcome to Essential Politics, our in-the-moment look at California political and government news.
Most California voters already want to overturn gas tax increase, poll finds
|Patrick McGreevy
Most California voters would scrap the higher gas tax and vehicle fees recently approved by the Legislature to provide money to repair the state’s roads and bridges and improve mass transit, according to a new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll.
When asked their preference if the matter were put to a vote today, 54.2% of registered voters surveyed said they would cancel the tax and fee hikes, while 45.8% said they would vote to keep the increases in place.
The question is timely because two separate groups are working to put initiatives on the November 2018 ballot that would allow voters to repeal the 12-cent-per-gallon gas tax increase and motor vehicle fee increases that start next year.
“Put to a popular vote, the gas tax for infrastructure is in trouble,” said Robert Shrum, the director of the Jesse M. Unruh Institute of Politics at USC. “I certainly would not want to start out at 47 percent support if I was in favor of this and there was a ballot measure.”
“This is a socially liberal state tinged with fiscal conservatism and a certain level of frustration with taxes,” he added.
Opposition is strongest among Republicans — 74.6% wanted to cancel the tax increase and fees, according to Jill Darling, survey director at the USC Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research.
The gas tax increase is supported by 55% of Democrats, the poll found, which Darling said is “pretty lukewarm” given that the party is responsible for the legislation.
There also were strong regional differences. Voters in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area — California's most traffic-clogged regions — favored preserving the gas tax increase, the poll found. L.A. voters surveyed backed it by 52.8%, and Bay Area voters by 57.9%. In all other regions, majorities of respondents said they favored canceling it.
The poll was conducted online among 1,504 eligible voters in California from Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 — right as the gas tax increase was taking effect. The survey has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.