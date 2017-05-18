Controller Betty Yee makes her pick for state Democratic Party chair

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.

The hopefuls for California governor will court supporters at the California Democratic Convention this weekend.

Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

