California chief justice says she stands by her decision to speak out against Trump's immigration actions

Jazmine Ulloa
California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press)
California Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye on Thursday said she stands by her position that courthouses should be areas where immigration arrests should not occur.

Cantil-Sakauye, a former prosecutor who rose through the judicial ranks as an appointee of Republican governors, drew national attention in March after she blasted the federal government’s expanded immigration actions, among which she said included “stalking” immigrants at courthouses.

Speaking at a Sacramento Press Club luncheon on Thursday, she said the Supreme Court chambers fielded an outpouring of calls and letters after her comments. Some were “profane” and angry, from residents living outside the state. Others came from supporters.

Many said that as a judge, she should not wade into politics. U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly admonished her in a letter, spurring California state leaders to respond in defense of state policies.

On Thursday, Cantil-Sakauye stood by her decision to denounce the actions, saying, “If I couldn't speak out as chief justice, I don’t know who could.” 

Courthouses in California have numerous programs to encourage people to come forward and ask questions, seek services and mediate issues, Cantil-Sakauye said.

“If we have a segment [of the population] that is afraid to come, then we are looking at no access to justice, [and] potentially public safety issues, which is antithetical to what the justice system exists for,” she said. “To me, it is a safe zone, and I ask that courthouses be placed on par with school districts and hospitals and churches."

Latest updates

