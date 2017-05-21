Election of new California Democratic Party leader may face legal challenge

Kimberly Ellis, center, narrowly lost her bid for California Democratic Party chairperson. As of Sunday morning, she has refused to concede.

Lawyers are now involved in the California Democratic Party’s election of a new chairperson.

Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman won a razor-thin victory Saturday to be elected the party’s next chairman, beating rival Kimberly Ellis by just more than 60 votes, according to the state party.

Ellis has yet to concede, and a campaign spokesman said they are reviewing their legal options. Some of her supporters are questioning the integrity of the votes cast by nearly 3,000 delegates at the state party’s convention in Sacramento.

“We’re going to have Eric Bauman’s lawyer meet with the Democratic Party lawyer and Kimberly’s lawyer and let them figure it out,” the outgoing party chairman, John Burton, said Sunday morning. “They could be meeting as we speak.”

Burton said some Ellis supporters alleged that delegate ballots may have been counted twice. But no evidence of that has been presented to him, he said.

Some Ellis supporters are demanding a recount, but the party bylaws do not have any provisions for a recount in officer elections, Burton said. On Saturday night, the ballots were counted two separate times.

“I don’t know what the complaint is except that she lost,” Burton said. “I told one of her people to show me some evidence that people were double voting or whatever it was.”