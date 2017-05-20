Eric Bauman named new chairman of the California Democratic Party — but his rival refuses to concede

Longtime Democratic leader Eric Bauman won a razor’s-edge victory Saturday to be elected chairman of the California Democratic Party, beating rival Kimberly Ellis by just more than 60 votes, according to the state party.

But Ellis did not concede, saying late Saturday night that she had been in touch with attorneys.

“This race is not done,” she told hundreds of chanting supporters who were calling for a recount in the hallway of the convention center where the state party convention was being held. “We will see you all in the morning.”

Bauman, a long-time party leader, said he was humbled by the win. He reached out to Ellis supporters in his victory message.

“There is no denying that there is a problem when so many of our hardworking activists feel that they are not welcome within our Party and that they have been slighted and shut out of the process,” he said in statement. “We cannot win the vital elections in 2018 and beyond without the energy, commitment and participation of every part of our Democratic family.”

The race, between a party insider and a progressive organizer, was a heated battle between divergent forces that are racking the Democratic Party nationwide. Bauman was a favorite of the party establishment, while Ellis drew the backing of liberals who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders in last year’s presidential primary. She has worked to train Democratic women to run for office.