Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti vows to fight President Trump's policies: 'The California bear don't scare'

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was the final scheduled speaker Saturday at the California Democratic Party convention after more than two dozen others addressed a marathon session. The crowd awaiting Garcetti, mayor of the nation’s second largest city, was thin — shortly before he took the stage, delegates rushed the exits as voting opened in the hotly contested chairperson’s race.

Still, he was good natured as he stepped up and surveyed the largely empty convention center hall, saying that he was reminded of a quote by Winston Churchill.

“Everything that needs to be said has been said, but it hasn’t been said by everybody,” Garcetti said. “So here I am.”

Since being handily reelected mayor in March, rumors have been swirling about Garcetti possibly launching a gubernatorial bid. He did not mention his political future during his remarks on Saturday. Two days earlier he sidestepped questions about a possible run for governor — or any other higher political office — but didn’t totally dismiss the idea.

Like many of the speakers who came before him at the state party convention, Garcetti railed against President Trump and vowed to fight his policies including healthcare, immigration, the environment and education that he said ran counter to California’s values.

“The California bear don’t scare,” Garcetti said. “You can’t take away our optimism, you can’t take away our rights. You won’t take away our progress.”

Garcetti touted progress made in Los Angeles, such as working to end the city utility’s reliance on coal, and passing a $120-billion county infrastructure measure. And he said both the city and the state could continue to fight Trump’s efforts to override their policies.

“We will take to the streets and we will win. We will take to the courts and we will win. And we will continue moving an American agenda forward,” Garcetti said.