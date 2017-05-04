Gov. Jerry Brown and two Central Valley GOP congressmen squabble over Obamacare replacement bill

Gov. Jerry Brown landed a last-minute jab at California House Republicans who backed the GOP bill to replace Obamacare, which narrowly passed the House on Thursday.

In a statement released just before the vote, Brown blasted the bill as "cruel and ill-conceived," and called out three House Republicans who have been at the center of organizing efforts to guard the Affordable Care Act — Reps. David Valadao of Hanford, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Steve Knight of Lancaster — for leaving constituents' healthcare at risk.

"Our California congressional delegation should vote no on this abomination," Brown said.

Valadao and Denham swiftly responded with a counter-punch, accusing Brown of caring more about the healthcare of urban and coastal residents than that of their Central Valley districts.

"If he truly cared about ensuring all Californians had access to healthcare, he would work to improve Medicaid reimbursement rates for the most prosperous state of the nation," the congressmen said in a statement.

They continued: "Governor Brown worsened the problem when he went against the wish of California voters and stole the $1.2 billion from [Proposition 56]," the tobacco tax passed by voters last year.

Brown is currently engaged in a budget battle with the tobacco tax's proponents, who wanted that money to go toward increasing reimbursement rates for healthcare providers. His Department of Finance has proposed putting that money toward general Medi-Cal expenses.

Doctors groups have argued low reimbursement rates have led to few physicians taking on new Medi-Cal clients, making it harder for patients to access care.