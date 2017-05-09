Gov. Jerry Brown appoints former Assemblyman V. Manuel Pérez to Riverside County Board of Supervisors

Gov. Jerry Brown has tapped former state Assemblyman V. Manuel Pérez for a seat on the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, filling a months-long vacancy on the board since the death of John Benoit.

Pérez, a Democrat who served in the Assembly from 2008 to 2014, lost a 2014 bid for the supervisor position against Benoit, a Republican. Benoit died Deb. 26 of pancreatic cancer.

Prominent Democrats from the region, including Assembly members Eduardo Garcia of Coachella, Sabrina Cervantes of Riverside, Eloise Reyes of Grand Terrace and Jose Medina of Riverside, sent a letter to Brown in January urging the governor to appoint Pérez to the seat left vacant with Benoit's passing.

Senate leader Kevin de Léon (D-Los Angeles) and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) also signed on to the request, which described Pérez as "the most qualified, respected and logical choice to best represent" the 4th District.

After leaving the Assembly, Pérez was elected to the Coachella City Council and also took a position in government relations for Borrego Health, which provides primary healthcare services in Coachella, San Diego and Riverside.