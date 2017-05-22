This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A legislative analysis released on Monday puts the total cost of a single-payer healthcare system in California would be $400 billon a year.
- Democrats say they want to know why the microphone of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) was cut off during her speech to the African American caucus on Saturday.
- Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic Party by a razor-thin margin, called on Sunday for an audit of the vote.
Gov. Jerry Brown's budget chief temporarily steps aside because of health problems
|John Myers
Gov. Jerry Brown's budget director has left his duties after what was described as a "unexpected hospitalization" less than a month before lawmakers are scheduled to finalize a new state spending plan.
A memo distributed to staff on Monday said that Michael Cohen would be taking "an extended leave of absence following a serious health issue that led to his unexpected hospitalization late last week."
The governor's office declined to comment beyond the memo, which did not offer a timeline for Cohen's return.
Cohen, 44, was appointed director of the California Department of Finance in fall 2013. He had previously served as Brown's deputy director, and he served for 13 years prior to that with the independent Legislative Analyst's Office.
"Michael is receiving excellent medical care, his condition is stable and he’s recovering well," said the memo, signed by Brown's top advisor, Nancy McFadden, and his cabinet secretary, Keely Bosler.