Gov. Jerry Brown's budget team drops its hotly debated plans to redefine the state's spending limit

With questions mounting about the legal justification for omitting some $22 billion in expenses from California's long-standing spending cap, Gov. Jerry Brown's administration dropped the plan Thursday while promising to work on the issue again later this year.

Brown's advisors told the Assembly Budget Committee that this could include some changes in state law to clarify the rules surrounding what's known as the "Gann limit," a cap on state spending growth imposed by voters in 1979. The cap has rarely come into play in state budgeting in recent years, as it was loosened by a subsequent ballot measure in 1990. The governor's administration said it continues to worry about how the law interacts with other mandates related to school funding.

"School financing has changed significantly since the limit was first established in 1979," said H.D. Palmer, Brown's budget spokesman. "Because of that, we continue to believe we need statutory clarifications related to these school funding changes."

Legislative analysts warned lawmakers in April that the governor may have been overestimating how much room for spending was left under the cap, a dispute that continued for weeks while lawmakers began drafting their budget plans for formal complaint negotiations next month.

Earlier this week, state senators again raised concerns about the complex estimates used to determine how much spending the Gann law would allow in the budget year that begins July 1. And they provided an analysis by the Legislature's lawyers that suggested Brown's proposal could be unconstitutional.

The spending limit is enforced over two fiscal years, which means Brown and lawmakers have time to reconcile different estimates. But absent changes similar to those advocated by the governor, a portion of future tax revenues would have to be split between schools and rebates to taxpayers.