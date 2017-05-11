Gov. Jerry Brown offers more cash in his new budget, jabs lawmakers who follow Trump's lead

Gov. Jerry Brown unveils his revised state budget on Thursday at the state Capitol.

Although California Gov. Jerry Brown sent legislators a budget plan on Thursday with a surprisingly new optimism on tax revenues, he warned of major cuts under national healthcare changes.

And he specifically called out Republican members of Congress from California for voting for a plan that hurt their constituents.

"I really don't understand why those people in swing districts are following the dictates of Donald Trump," Brown told reporters at the state Capitol. "They're going to have to do penance for it."

The governor's revised budget raised revenue projections from his January plan by $2.5 billion, historically the kind of news that has offered a shot of adrenaline into efforts by lawmakers to expand state spending.

Where Brown projected a $1.6-billion deficit when he proposed his January budget, the improved tax collection has shrunk the overall shortfall to $400 million, according to the governor's budget staff.

Still, Brown urged lawmakers not to view the more upbeat forecast as a reason to raise their expectations on what he believes will be a weaker economy in the near future.

"Make no doubt about it," he said, "cuts are coming over the next few years."