Group backed by wealthy Korean American businessman spends money for Ahn in L.A. congressional runoff

An outside group funded almost exclusively by Korean American entrepreneur Myung Ki "Mike" Hong is backing Robert Lee Ahn in Los Angeles' 34th Congressional District race.

On Tuesday, it reported spending $8,000 on legal services to support Ahn. It's the first outside money being spent in hopes of influencing the contest between Ahn and Gomez, who are both competing to replace Xavier Becerra in Congress in the June 6 runoff election.

The group, which calls itself Citizens for a Better Government, was formed before Ahn came in second in the crowded April primary. But it wasn't until last week that Hong dropped $50,000 into the account. Another donor, accountant Robert L. Hymers, contributed $4,000.

Hong, a South Korean immigrant who founded chemical company Dura Coat, has given more than $80,000 to a variety of federal candidates and committees over the last two decades, including the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Barack Obama, national committees of both the Democratic and Republican parties and the congressional campaigns of Republican Ed Royce and Democrats Mark Takano and Mike Honda.

Hymers, Hong and his wife, Lorrie, each contributed $2,700 to Ahn during the primary.

Independent expenditures, which must remain separate from candidate campaigns according to federal law, played a small role in the April primary. Healthcare industry unions spent a combined total of about $44,110 supporting failed candidate Arturo Carmona, while the L.A. County Democratic Central Committee spent $1,880 supporting Gomez.